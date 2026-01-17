Special House session may be held to discuss ‘breach of privilege’, says Speaker Gupta

New Delhi Proceedings of the winter session of the Delhi Assembly, held earlier this month. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday said that a special House session may be convened, if required, to address proceedings related to an alleged breach of privilege concerning remarks, purportedly relating to Sikh Gurus, made during the winter session held earlier this month. He said that a decision in the matter would be taken only by the assembly.

The Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notice to the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, seeking a detailed response and the basis of a forensic report by January 22. Notices were previously sent to the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, and the commissioner of police, Jalandhar. Both officers have been granted time until January 22 to submit replies.

“In view of the gravity of the issue, the dignity of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and the need to uphold democratic accountability, a special session of the House may be convened if required, as all decisions in this matter must be taken by the House itself and nowhere else,” Gupta said at a press conference.

HT tried to contact home department officials, including director of FSL, Mohali Rajnish Kumar, but he was not available for comment on the issue.

Gupta said the matter originated during Assembly proceedings on January 6, leading to the disruption of legislative business, wherein BJP MLAs claimed that AAP leader Atishi allegedly made derogatory remarks insulting Sikh Gurus. On January 7, the transcript of the proceedings was read in the House, and no clarification was placed on record by the leader of the opposition despite opportunities being extended.

He said that a written reply has been received from the special DGP (cybercrime), Punjab, stating that the cybercrime wing had no operational or investigative role in the incident. He said that the reply is under examination and the officer may be asked to appear in person for further clarification.

The speaker said the committee on privileges of the Delhi Assembly has initiated formal proceedings and issued a notice to the leader of the Opposition, Atishi, seeking a written reply by January 19 regarding an alleged breach of privilege. “The Delhi Legislative Assembly will discharge its constitutional responsibility without fear or favour. Accountability will be determined strictly through established parliamentary procedure,” Gupta said.

Following the controversy, a Jalandhar sessions court on Thursday ordered that, as per the purported video, there did not seem to be any insult to Gurus and asked that the video be pulled down from social media.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief whip Sanjeev Jha on Friday wrote to speaker Gupta, seeking breach of privilege proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Kapil Mishra over the circulation of the video.

“The video misused assembly material and invoked the names of Sikh Guru Sahibs in an objectionable context, hurting religious sentiments and risking social harmony. The video was circulated and promoted on social media to tarnish the image of the leader of opposition,” said Jha.

He said action was necessary to protect the dignity of the House and uphold constitutional values.