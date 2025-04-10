Speeding car mows down elderly couple in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar

New Delhi The man died during treatment while the woman was declared dead on arrival. (Representative photo)

A speeding car mowed down an elderly couple, a 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife, under a foot overbridge when they were crossing the main carriageway of the GT Karnal Road, towards Libaspur, under Swaroop Nagar locality, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 8am, they said.

Police said the driver of the car, a Creta, took the victims to hospital and no arrest has been made in the case yet.

Officers said they received a PCR call about the incident at 8.36am from Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, informing them about the fatal accident. The woman, 65-year-old Rampyari Nath, was declared dead on arrival and her husband, 66-year-old Somdutt Nath, died during treatment, police said. They were residents of the Sindhi Colony in Swaroop Nagar.

“Our inquiry revealed that the duo was taken to the hospital by a man named Prince Giri in a Creta car. When the staff reached the hospital and collected MLCs, there were no eyewitnesses present at the hospital or the accident site. A case was registered,” said Nidhin Valsan, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) said.

Police said Giri was speeding and left the hospital after admitting the injured persons. He was travelling from his house in Narela to work, when the accident took place.

Investigation revealed that they found the Aadhaar cards of the couple on the bodies and that they were on their way to get some details on the card updated, when the incident took place, police said.

The family of the deceased was informed and their bodies were taken for post-mortem examination. They told police the couple left home between 7am and 7.30am.

Police said they seized the Creta car from Giri’s residence in Narela. “A notice has been served to the vehicle owner. The accused is yet to be arrested but is expected to be apprehended soon,” DCP Valsan said.

Investigators said that although Giri helped the couple, he left the hospital and could not be found at his residence. Police said they are trying to trace him.