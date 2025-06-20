Speeding sedan rams bike, goes onto footpath in Delhi’s Jangpura; 3 hurt

A speeding sedan driver hit a bike at a Jangpura intersection, injuring a couple and their one-year-old baby, veered out of control onto a footpath, broke through a grille and a boundary wall, and rammed the wall of a house located along the road in the early hours of Thursday, police said, adding that they apprehended a 21-year-old man in connection with the case and are conducting an inquiry. The car at the site of the incident. (HT Photo)

While eyewitnesses alleged the vehicle, a luxury car, was being driven at least at a speed of 100kmph and the driver appeared to be drunk, police refused to confirm whether the driver was inebriated. The accused was identified as Rashit Kumar, a resident of Old Rajendra Nagar. He was apprehended by locals and taken to the police station. Kumar’s father is a businessman, said police.

Police said the couple, Md Parvez, his wife Inaa and their daughter were treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged. They were on their way to their home in Jamia Nagar from Bhogal at 3.20am, when the incident took place. “A PCR call was received at 3.20am at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station; a local said a high-end car had hit a bike. The police reached the spot and found a bike damaged. The injured members of the family had been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR van. The couple were discharged after first aid while the baby was kept under observation and later discharged,” deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Purported videos of the incident from the accident site showed a high-impact crash, which left both vehicles severely damaged. A group of locals is seen rushing to help the victims, while another group of people are seen surrounding the accused and questioning him. People were heard accusing the man of being drunk, which the man refused.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Md Naseem, a resident of Chandni Chowk and an auto driver, said: “I was going home after completing a ride. I saw the accident and was shocked. The car came at a speed of 100km/hr and hit the bike. The man, woman and the baby were thrown off. The car driver looked like he was drunk. He took a turn and broke through the boundary wall. The driver was then pulled out of the car. We all questioned him.”

Tiwari said an FIR was lodged under sections of rash driving and acts endangering the life of others.

A senior police officer, who refused to be named, said they are verifying all allegations made by the public and awaiting reports to confirm if the accused was drunk. Police refused to share details about the car’s ownership.