New Delhi: A 31-year-old motorcyclist was injured after an allegedly speeding Audi hit his motorcycle and an SUV near a fish market in the Vikaspuri area in west Delhi on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras to verify claims made by locals that the Audi was being driver on the wrong carriageway. (Representational image)

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Police are scanning CCTV cameras to verify claims made bylocals that the Audi was being driver on the wrong carriageway.

The driver of the Gujarat-registered Audi fled the spot, leaving behind the car along with the damaged motorcycle and the Honda Elevate SUV. Police registered a case underSection 281 and 125A for rash driving causing hurt and endangering life or personal safety of others of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Uttam Nagar police station and are trying to identify and arrest the driver.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said police control room received a call around 8pm reporting the incident. A police team reached the spot near the fish market and found an Audi, Honda Elevate SUV and a Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle in damaged condition.

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{{^usCountry}} “The motorcyclist, identified as Rahul (single name), 31, from Vikas Nagar, was taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors declared him unfit to give a statement,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The motorcyclist, identified as Rahul (single name), 31, from Vikas Nagar, was taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors declared him unfit to give a statement,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Police recorded the statement of an eyewitness, Pawan Kumar Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector-9, who said the Audi was being driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner. Sharma said the Audi first hit the motorcycle and then the SUV, the DCP said. “The absconding driver will be nabbed soon,” he added.