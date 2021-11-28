Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Speeding truck kills PhD student in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park

The driver was caught by a head constable, Mamchand. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, police said
A case under IPC sections 279, 337 and 304A was registered at Shastri Park police station. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 29-year-old PhD student from Haridwar died after a speeding truck ran over her in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said that the incident took place around 10.20pm. They said they received a PCR call at Shastri Park police station regarding a fatal accident. The complainant Mohammad Muid (34) stated his friend Poonam, a resident of Cigarette Wala Bagh in Model Town, was returning from Haridwar. He said he picked her up from Old Delhi railway station and was taking her to Khajuri Khas on his scooter.

When Muid crossed the Yudhister Setu, a truck hit his scooter and he and Poonam fell. Later, the truck ran over Poonam and the driver tried to flee the spot, a senior police officer said.

The driver was caught by a head constable, Mamchand. While Muid was injured, Poonam was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Shastri Park police station and the accused driver taken into custody, the officer said.

Police identified the driver as Pramod Kumar (35), a resident of Pilibhit.

