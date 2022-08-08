SpiceJet flight: DGCA probe on after fliers walk on tarmac
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into a Saturday night incident at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI), where passengers who landed from Hyderabad on a SpiceJet flight walked on the tarmac towards the terminal, in the absence of an aircraft bus. The airline, however, denied the incident and said only “a few passengers” walked briefly towards the terminal, after a brief delay in the arrival of coaches. Delhi airport officials said this has been noted as a possible protocol breach as it can pose a risk to both aircrafts and the passengers.
The incident took place after 11.30pm, soon after SpiceJet’s SG 8108 landed at the Delhi airport from Hyderabad. While most passengers waited for the airline to arrange coaches, some passengers, in the absence of a coach, headed towards the terminal through the tarmac. “This is a security breach as no passengers are permitted on the tarmac. Even vehicles have a defined area,” said a Delhi airport official who asked not to be named.
The airline, however, said no passenger was forced to walk towards the terminal, stating there was a brief delay in the coaches but all passengers were taken to the terminal in a coach.
“The information that passengers of SpiceJet flight Hyderabad-Delhi on 6th August were forced to walk towards the terminal on foot is wrong and is denied. There was a brief delay in the arrival of coaches to ferry the passengers from the tarmac to the terminal building. Despite repeated requests from our staff, a few passengers started walking towards the terminal. They had barely walked a few meters when the coaches arrived. All passengers, including those who had started walking, travelled on the coaches to the terminal building,” a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.
The flight was carrying 186 passengers and DGCA says they have asked the airline to respond on the matter. “We are looking into this,” a DGCA official told HT, stating action will be taken accordingly, if required.
-
Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.
-
MLA Raja Bhaiya’s father to now remain under house arrest till Aug 9
Duration of house arrest of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya's father Uday Pratap Singh has been extended till the night of August 9—the 10th day of Moharram. Uday Pratap Singh, who was protesting at Kunda tehsil office in Pratapgarh against a temporary gate put up in the area by Muslims during Moharram, was put under house arrest by the district administration on August 5 till 5pm on August 7 at first.
-
BSP to launch ‘Mission Migrants’ in Delhi to extend reach, regain lost ground
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to launch 'Mission Migrants' to spread its base in Delhi. A meeting of BSP leaders and office-bearers of Delhi unit was held under the chairmanship of party chief Mayawati at the party's central office on Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in Delhi on Sunday. Reports of atrocities on migrants often surfaced, she said. A large number of migrants had to walk long distances to reach home.
-
PU syndicate to take up agenda of adoption, abortion and miscarriage leaves for women daily-wage staffers on August 13
The Panjab University syndicate in its meeting on August 13 will take up the agenda of granting miscarriage, abortion and adoption leaves to teaching and non-teaching women employees working on temporary, contractual and daily-wage basis. PU's daily wage employees are entitled to maternity leave as per the syndicate's decision in 2017, but there are no provisions in place for adoption leaves, which can be availed by regular and permanent staffers only.
-
19 cellphones concealed in walls, floor recovered from Patiala Jail
Patiala: A total 19 mobile phones have been recovered from the Patiala Central Jail during a special drive. The phones were hidden in jail barracks by making holes on the floor and walls, officials said. Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Sidhu and Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi are among the high-profile inmates lodged in this jail. The assailants are said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishonoi Gang.
