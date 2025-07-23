Sports achievers in Delhi to get bigger prizes

In a major push to retain and reward sporting talent in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced significant hikes in prize money for medal winners at international and national events, along with assured government jobs. The move is aimed at curbing the trend of athletes migrating to neighbouring states that offer better incentives. Speaking after a cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, sports and education minister Ashish Sood (above) said the new measures would be implemented under a revamped Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Speaking after a cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, sports and education minister Ashish Sood said the new measures would be implemented under a revamped “Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana”.

“Delhi is now offering the highest prize money for international medal winners in the country,” he said. “In addition, we are committing government jobs to ensure that athletes continue to live and train in Delhi, with long-term security.”

The scheme, aligned with the Centre’s Khelo India and Fit India campaigns, will also cover financial support for training, equipment, nutrition and mental health from the school level, said chief minister Rekha Gupta in a statement. “We want to nurture champions from Delhi itself,” she said. “This scheme aims not only to promote sporting excellence, but also to build a strong sense of pride and belonging among athletes so that they represent Delhi with honour.”

Under the revised cash awards, Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists will receive ₹7 crore, up from the previous ₹3 crore. Silver and bronze medal winners will now be awarded ₹5 crore and ₹3 crore respectively, as against ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore earlier.

Additionally, Olympic and Paralympic gold and silver medallists will be eligible for Group A jobs in the Delhi government, while bronze winners will be offered Group B posts. “This will provide not just financial support but lifelong dignity and stability,” the chief minister said.

For winners at the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the new cash awards stand at ₹3 crore for gold, ₹2 crore for silver, and ₹1 crore for bronze. Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games medallists will now receive ₹2 crore, ₹1.5 crore, and ₹1 crore for gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

At the national level, prize money has also been substantially increased. Athletes who win gold will now be awarded ₹11 lakh, while silver and bronze winners will receive ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively.

The announcement marks a sharp shift in Delhi’s sports policy, particularly in the wake of past controversies where the state was criticised for failing to support its own athletes.

One of the most widely discussed cases was that of wrestler Divya Kakran, who moved from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and stirred a row in 2022. After winning a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Kakran had thanked the Delhi CM for his congratulatory message but pointed out that she had lived and trained in Delhi for over 20 years without ever receiving financial support. The Delhi government had responded by stating that she was officially representing Uttar Pradesh.

“Neighbouring states like Haryana and UP offer ₹5-6 crore and permanent government jobs to medal winners. That’s why many players trained in Delhi end up shifting their base,” Sood said. “With this overhaul, Delhi has now become the most rewarding state for athletes.”

Job appointments will now be extended beyond Olympic and Asian Games medallists. Commonwealth and Paralympic winners will also benefit from government employment. Gold and silver medallists at the Commonwealth Games, and gold winners at the Para Asian Games, will be eligible for Grade B posts. Bronze medallists and others with notable performances will be considered for Grade C positions.

The government has also announced new measures to support grassroots talent. School students excelling at the state and national levels will receive training assistance of up to ₹5 lakh, which includes medical insurance of ₹5 lakh. For elite athletes, support has been extended to ₹20 lakh for training, with ₹10 lakh in health coverage.

Delhi athletes competing in international tournaments recognised by the International Olympic Committee or its affiliated federations will also receive financial assistance. This includes up to ₹2 lakh for travel, accommodation, food, and entry fees.

“This is a decisive step toward making Delhi a premier sporting hub,” Sood said. “It’s not just about the medals. It’s about valuing our athletes, building loyalty, and ensuring they stay and shine from Delhi.”