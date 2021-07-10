Sports complexes reopen in Delhi: Denizens, coaches relieved!

There’s no better way to unwind after a hectic day than by indulging in your favourite sport! Since the sports complexes in Delhi were closed on April 19, on account of Covid-19 mandated norms, denizens were unable to head out for a game, until now. Recently, as part of the unlocking process, sports complexes have finally reopened in the Capital. And their being shut, for more than two months, has caused discomfort to not just those who love sports, but even those who earn their livelihood by teaching sports, that is, the coaches.

“This is great news for us as many coaches associated with us have been going through financial trouble,” says Sachin Singh, head coach and coaching director, NCERT Adchini campus, adding: “Many coaches, started individual coaching online. However, these never took off as sports is something that needs physical training!”

Babita Juneja, a homemaker in Delhi’s Raja Garden, is thrilled at the prospect of rejoining her tennis training, and says, “My kids and me were desperately looking forward to go back to the court! Due to the lockdown, we have had very little physical activity and this has been the best news till now, that we can go and play again. I feel it’s much needed right now considering the sadness that had started seeping in all of us due to being indoors for a very long time. Sports has always helped me uplift my mood.”

Abhishek Verma, an Indian compound archer associated with Yamuna Sports Complex, shares that they have restricted entry for those who want to resume practise.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has permitted sports complexes and stadiums to reopen without any spectators. And as per the new guidelines, a two-player team — a coach and a player — has been allowed on the court, for all the sports including tennis, badminton and shooting. Contact sports such as basketball, football have been allowed in semi-private groups following a two player, one coach ratio whereas swimming is still not allowed. Sharad Kumar, owner of tennis academies in Gurugram and Delhi’s Raja Garden, shares how they are taking precautions, as much possible. He says, “Masks are not allowed on the court, but we maintain proper social distancing. However, some details are not clear in the guidelines that have come from the government. Like they have said no spectators but these kids come with their parents, so are they allowed?”

Abhishek Verma, Indian compound archer associated with Yamuna Sports Complex, informs that they have restricted entry for many. “We are allowing only 20 students as of now; these are students who have tournaments lined up,” says Verma, to put to rest the worries of parents who are being pestered by their young ones to let them resume their sports training. “As soon as the news of reopening came, we started getting a lot of calls. Our old students also want to come back. But to ensure that we maintain distance, we aren’t taking everyone in at the moment. We anyway have to stand five metres apart in archery, but when the students have to go to collect the arrow, we make sure they are wearing masks.”

