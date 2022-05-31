St Stephen’s alumna, student of Jamia coaching tops civil services exam
New Delhi: Delhi’s Shruti Sharma secured the first rank in the Civil Services exam 2021, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Services Commission on Monday. An ecstatic Sharma said that while she was hoping to perform well, the first rank came as a pleasant surprise.
“I was in disbelief when I saw the results. I’m still processing the moment but it’s a great feeling to witness the happiness of my family members and friends,” said Sharma. The 25-year-old Delhi resident is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. This was her second attempt at the competitive examination
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted congratulations to Sharma. “Wishing you all the best for your bright future. This glorious achievement is the reward of their hard work, dedication and patience,” he tweeted.
Sharma completed her schooling at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and graduated with an honours in history from St. Stephen’s College in 2018. She enrolled in the MA in modern history course at Jawaharlal Nehru University but left the course mid-way to join Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) which offers coaching to civil services aspirants.
“After completing my graduation, I started thinking about opting for civil services. Once I got through Jamia’s RCA, I decided to actively prepare and pursue civil services. It was very helpful in terms of the environment that the institute provided,” said Sharma, who wants to join the Indian Administration Services (IAS) and opt for the Uttar Pradesh cadre. “Among other things, my aim is to work towards education and women empowerment. Since I was born in Bijnor and my extended family hails from UP, I would like to work in the state,” said Sharma.
Her father Sunil Dutt Sharma is an architect and her mother Rachna is a homemaker. Sharma credited her success to her parents, friends, and teachers who kept her motivated. “My parents are my inspiration. Both my mother and grandmother are strong women who have always inspired me. My mother left her job as a teacher to support my dreams,” said Sharma.
An overjoyed Rachna Sharma said that while she couldn’t attempt the civil services exam, her daughter had fulfilled her dream. “Due to some circumstances, I could not attempt the exam despite my mother’s best intentions. My daughter has fulfilled the dream and we are proud of her,” said Sharma.
On Monday, Jamia Millia Islamia’s vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar also reached Sharma’s residence to congratulate the UPSC topper. Besides Sharma, 23 students from RCA, have cleared the civil services exam. Akhtar said Sharma’s success was a testimony to the environment offered by the varsity’s coaching academy. Last year, the coaching academy was in the eye of the storm after a television news programme accused the centre of indulging in ‘UPSC Jihad’ and insinuated a minority community was involved in a conspiracy to infiltrate the civil services.
“Besides Shruti, many other students have cracked the civil services exam this year. We are proud of their achievements. Their success shows that Jamia offers an environment where students can excel and achieve their dreams,” said Akhtar. She said that the performance of RCA’s students was an answer to those who had cast aspersions on the centre.
