St Stephen’s asks DU to allow interviews after CUET kicks in
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday that the central varsity was examining St Stephen’s College’s request to continue with the practice of holding interviews as part of its undergraduate (UG) admission process.
“Minority institutions have some special privileges. They can take 50% students from minority groups and we respect that. However, they want some weightage for interviews as well. I have received a request from Stephen’s College and they have sought around 15%, or at least some weightage, for interviews. We are examining the request,” Singh said.
St Stephen’s administration did not respond to requests for a comment.
The V-C said he was of the view that admissions to 50% open seats at St Stephen’s should be done through CUET (Central Universities’ Entrance Test) and for minority seats, the college could allocate 15% weightage to interviews.
“Students coming to the college in the open quota should be admitted through CUET solely, in my view. That said, we will examine the request and take appropriate steps,” said Singh.
Fifty per cent of the seats in minority colleges are reserved for students belonging to the community that runs the college. St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. These two colleges issue their own cutoff lists, separate from the consolidated cutoff list issued by the university dusring the admission cycle. St Stephen’s also conducts interviews as part of the admission process.
Last week, DU’s academic council passed a proposal making CUET score the sole criteria for admitting students to undergraduate courses in all colleges, including minority-run institutions, from the 2022-23 academic session.
“It was decided that admissions to all minority colleges (including St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College) affiliated of the Delhi University will be only done through CUET. During centralised counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy,” said the minutes of the varsity’s academic council’s standing committee meeting, held on March 17 this year.
-
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
-
9th century sculpture of Lord Vishnu recovered from Jhelum River in Pulwama
A three-headed stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu, believed to be from the 9th century, was recovered from Jhelum river in the southern district of Pulwama, officials said on Thursday. The department of archives, archaeology and museums took custody of the structure after police received the idol from the locals of Lelhar village of Kakapora in Pulwama. Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, in-charge, deputy director of the department of archives, archaeology and museums said that another unique thing about the statue was its greenish colour.
-
Kashmir political parties push for AFSPA revocation
As Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, the demand for its revocation in Jammu and Kashmir has been raised by mainstream politicians, stating that it is a long-pending demand.
-
Ludhiana: Teen boy booked for raping eight-year-old neighbour
A teenager has been booked for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan on Thursday. Lohara resident booked for sexually harassing tenant A resident of Lohara village has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing his tenant, who is a widow. The victim, 37, claimed that she has been living in the accused's house as a tenant for the past few months. After she raised the alarm, the accused fled the house.
-
Srinagar blaze leaves 37 families homeless
Atleast 37 families were rendered homeless after around 24 residential houses and structures were damaged in a devastating fire in Srinagar on Wednesday night, officials said. They said that the fire erupted in a congested locality of Noor Bagh area of Srinagar during the night hours and spread quickly. Four people, including a firefighter, received minor injuries in the incident and were hospitalised.
