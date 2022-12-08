Stage 3 Grap measures lifted as Delhi’s AQI improves

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved further on Wednesday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) to revoke all measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), just three days after it imposed them when Delhi’s AQI became ‘severe’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This allows private construction activities to resume with immediate effect across NCR, as well as the lifting of the ban on plying of diesel BS-IV and petrol BS-III vehicles in Delhi, officials said. Ban on brick kilns and hot mix plants not operating on clean fuels, stone crushers, and mining and its associated activities has also been lifted.

Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 304 (very poor) on Wednesday – a drop from Tuesday’s 353 (very poor), as strong surface winds during the day ensured dispersal of pollutants. Forecasts show Delhi’s AQI is expected to improve further on Thursday, dropping below a reading of 300 and touching the ‘poor’ range.

“Delhi’s AQI has progressively been improving from 407 (severe) on Sunday to 353 (very poor) on Tuesday and 304 (very poor) on Wednesday, which is at least 100 AQI points below the threshold for invoking Grap Stage-III directions (AQI of 401-450). Further, the AQI is seeing a downward trend and the sub-committee of CAQM, accordingly, has decided to revoke, with immediate effect, its order dated December 4, 2022 which had invoked all measures of Stage-III of Grap,” CAQM said in its order on Wednesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A transport department official said no separate order will be issued to lift the ban on plying of diesel BS-IV and petrol BS-III four-wheelers. “The order on Monday had specified that if CAQM lifts its ban before December 9, then this ban will automatically lapse. Accordingly, no ban is in place for such vehicles,” the official said.

Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, used by CAQM for its forecasts, show Delhi’s AQI will be ‘poor’ on Thursday. The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’ and over 400 as ‘severe’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve further, will remain in the upper end of the ‘poor’ category on December 8, 2022. The AQI is likely to deteriorate after that, but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 9 to 10,” the EWS said in its bulletin on Wednesday.