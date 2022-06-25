Stalker shoots woman after she refuses to talk

Gurugram: A stalker allegedly shot at a woman after she refused to talk with him on a main road in Sector 8 under IMT Manesar police station limits on Saturday morning, said police.

Police said that the suspect, aged around 20 years and the victim, aged 19 years, studied together at a private school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that suspect had reached the spot from Ghaziabad and from preliminary investigation, it seems that he had reached the spot with the motive to murder her. He was allegedly in a one-sided affair with the woman and had made advances several times in order to befriend her from their school days, which she had rejected repeatedly.

According to police, the suspect, who came on a motorcycle, had started following the woman soon after she left her hostel on foot and was on her way to the office. Police said that he intercepted her on the main road in Sector 8 and attempted to strike a conversation, but the victim refused.

Police said that when the woman moved ahead, the suspect pulled out a pistol and opened fire, causing injuries at the back of her head.

Police said a senior colleague of the woman had approached her after he sensed trouble as she had moved ahead ignoring the suspect and was an eye-witness to the incident.

Police added that after hearing the gunshot, commuters panicked as a large number of them were on their way to work in nearby factories.

The suspect attempted to flee from the spot after the incident, but his motorcycle developed a snag. He left it behind and ran for some distance. Later, he snatched another motorcycle from a passerby at gunpoint and escaped, police added.

Police said that the woman’s colleague and other commuters informed emergency services after which an ambulance reached the spot and she was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38.

Investigators said that the suspect hails from Modinagar in Ghaziabad, while the woman also hails from the same district. According to police, the victim’s condition is critical due to blood loss.

The victim’s father, who had rushed to the hospital from Ghaziabad, said that the suspect was continuously troubling her since the past few years.

“He was troubling my daughter and we had to approach his family six months back. We visited his residence in order to ask his parents to make their son understand,” he said. The father said that they also conveyed the man’s family that their daughter was not interested in him.

“My daughter had studied from IMT, Manesar, and was residing in a hostel with one of her friends. She started working for an information technology firm in Sector 8 around eight months back,” the father said.

An FIR against the suspect was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday evening. The woman had alleged that on multiple occasions, she had fights with the suspect as he used to follow her.

Subhash Chand, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said that they are trying to trace the suspect and will nab him at the earliest.

“A police team has been sent to Ghaziabad in order to know about his probable hideouts. A separate FIR is also under process for snatching the motorcycle of a passerby,” SHO Chand added.

