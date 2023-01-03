Stalker stabs 19-year-old to death at B’luru varsity: Cops

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a stalker on the campus of a private university in Bengaluru on Monday, police officials familiar with the matter said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1pm on Monday at the Presidency University. The accused, identified as Pawan Kalyan — a first-year BCA student at the Nrupathunga University in the city — allegedly attacked Laya Smitha after she refused to be in a relationship with him, police said.

“During the incident, she was severely injured. After attacking the woman, the accused stabbed himself in the stomach and chest,” said a police official on the condition of anonymity.

Soon after the incident, other students alerted the college staff who rushed the two to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared the woman dead, said police. Kalyan was later shifted to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru, where he is stated to be in a critical condition, said police.

“The exact reason behind the attack is still not known. The attacker is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is currently critical. Once he recovers, we will question him to get more details,” said Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police (SP) Mallikarjun Baldandi.

The deceased’s mother, however, alleged that the accused used to call her daughter frequently and recently “replaced his display picture on WhatsApp with my daughter’s photo”.

“My daughter had told me about this and she had blocked him as well. My girl didn’t have any feelings for him… he used to call her every day,” the deceased’s mother, Latha said.

The victim’s mother questioned the college authorities over the attack. “...what was the principal of the college, and security at the hostel doing when someone came to the college and attacked my daughter like this?” asked Latha. A case in the matter has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and others of the Indian Penal Code at Rajanakunte Police Station, said the police.

The police said that the woman’s body has been brought to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem. “We are questioning the college staff and Laya Smitha’s friends. A probe in the matter is ongoing,” said a police official.

