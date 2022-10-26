State legal authority asked to suggest measures to protect vulenrable children

The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to suggest guidelines or safeguards that can be put for such children who are released by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) or by any other authority to their families.

The court’s order comes while hearing a plea with respect of 11 minors who were recovered from a city brothel in 2015 and handed over to their families.

The DSLSA had approached the high court challenging the CWC’s order to release the children to their parents without proper verification.

A Legal Aid Counsel, who had undertaken the responsibility of verifying the well being of the children, had made a complaint that the status of the children could not be verified as they were not granted access and even some enquiries from the parents did not show that children were living with them.

Following the direction of the court in February 2019 to conduct an enquiry into the matter, the anti-human trafficking unit in a recent status report, has told the court that while the whereabouts of 8 children has been ascertained, status report with regard to remaining three is yet to be filed.

The status report from the city police also said that since some of the children were found to be residing in Nepal, necessary verification was being coordinated through coordinate agencies in association with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Taking note of the information, the court directed the DCP, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit/Crime, Kamla Market to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing.

“Secretary, DSLSA is also directed to suggest guidelines/safeguards which may be adopted in such eventualities, prior to the release of children by CWC or by any other authority,” the court said in its order of October 10.

The matter would be heard on December 2.