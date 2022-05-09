Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
States directed to take measures to control dust
delhi news

States directed to take measures to control dust

In a meeting held by the sub-committee, it was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the air quality is likely to remain ‘poor’ in the coming days, owing to strong winds which will cause dust-resuspension across NCR.
(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:01 AM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok

With the air quality in Delhi-NCR mostly hovering between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories last month, the sub-committee appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has written to the states asking them to intensify dust-control measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

“...concerned implementation agencies are directed to intensify dust control measures such as mechanized sweeping, especially on roads with heavy traffic; enforcement of prescribed dust mitigation measures at large construction sites and management of construction and demolition waste (C&D) waste,” said the order dated May 4.

