Covid-19: Stay at home, Delhi govt strengthening home isolation system, says CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government is prepared to handle about 1,00,000 Covid-19 cases a day and arrangements have been made accordingly.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday amid rise in Covid-19 cases along with the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while there are fewer hospitalisations with the latest strain, tests have been ramped in the city state.

He also reiterated his request to citizens to stay at home and not get hospitalised as long as their symptoms are mild. “If you have mild symptoms, we will treat you at the comfort of your home. We are strengthening our home isolation system. Such patients will receive a medical kit from health authorities and they will undergo tele-counseling for 10 days,” Kejriwal said.

Stating that the Omicron variant spreads very quickly but has so far has had a mild effect on patients, Kejriwal said, “There are fewer hospitalisations and fewer deaths. Keeping this in mind, we have come up with a capacity to conduct 3,00,000 tests daily. Till now, we have been conducting 60,000 to 70,000 tests.”

For the coming few months, the government is stocking medicines and increasing manpower, the chief minister said, adding that arrangements are being made for medical oxygen. Fifteen oxygen tankers will be delivered in the next three weeks, he said.

So far, Delhi has reported 64 cases of the Omicron variant, the second-highest tally across India. Also, 23 patients have already recovered from the variant.

The government has converted four private hospitals in Delhi as dedicated Omicron-treatment centres and is sending all Covid-positive samples for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, a ban is in place on all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year. However, all religious places will remain open for prayers in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.