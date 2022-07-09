‘Stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, no communal angle’
- Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the Jahangirpuri police station received a call around 6pm on Friday, reporting stone pelting and firing in the E-block. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.
Panic gripped the Jahangirpuri area, scene of communal clashes in April, on Friday when a group of unidentified people pelted stones and fired in the air, damaging some vehicles, sending the local police in a tizzy.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the Jahangirpuri police station received a call around 6pm on Friday, reporting stone pelting and firing in the E-block. A police team immediately rushed to the spot.
Police said a local resident Ajay Khatri, 26, told the police Madan Mohan alias Happy and his associates -- Rohit, Rahul, Abhi, Pagla -- all residents of E-block Jahangirpuri came looking looking for him, and pelted stones at some vehicles and fired twice in the air.
DCP Rangnani said it was learnt that on July 3, Khatri had an altercation with Happy over parking issue, following which Khatri and his friends thrashed Happy.
“On Friday evening, Happy and his associates came to take revenge on Khatri and pelted stones at his house and fired in the air. We have registered a case of rioting and firing and are looking for the miscreants who fled the incident spot,” added the DCP. Nobody was injured in the stone pelting and firing, she added.
Police officers said there was no communal angle to the incident. They added that the police reacted quickly since the incident came two days ahead of the Muslim festival of Id-ul-Zuha which will be celebrated on Sunday.
Clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, injuring some policemen and a resident. The violence took place when a procession of 350-400 people, to mark Hanuman Jayanti, was crossing Jahangirpuri’s C-Block, where a scuffle broke out and then escalated into stone pelting.
Finial crowns Delhi's Jama Masjid once again, 2 days before Eid-ul-Zuha
The finial on the central dome of the Jama Masjid, which was damaged in a rainstorm this May 30, has been reinstalled after three weeks of repair work by conservation experts, the Delhi Waqf Board authorities have said. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1656, Jama Masjid in the Walled City is not an ASI-protected monument. While Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari had sought the assistance of the ASI in repairing the finial.
Dry run may come to a stop, Delhi likely to get rain over weekend: IMD
The heat and humidity are unlikely to relent on Saturday, the weather office said, even as it said that some rain was expected at night, with widespread showers likely on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast on Friday, the maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 37C. The forecast also said that isolated showers and thunderstorms are very likely over Delhi on Saturday, with fairly widespread rainfall between Sunday and Monday.
ITBP official shoots self dead in J&K’s Poonch
An assistant sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials. “The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5.30am at ITBP's 46 battalion located inside mini-secretariat in Poonch,” said a police officer. The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub-inspector Shuvam Sharma.
Samples collected, 11-member panel to probe Najafgarh drain fish deaths
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has formed an 11-member committee to probe the currently unexplained deaths of hundreds of fish in the Najafgarh drain over the past 15 days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The committee includes independent experts as well as representatives from the fisheries unit of the animal husbandry department, the forest and wildlife department and the Delhi Jal Board among others, officials added.
J&K: Doctor among 3 killed in road accidents
A doctor on his way to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir was among three persons killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu region on Friday. In Ramban district, the doctor died when the car he was travelling in from Mahore in Reasi district plunged into a 300ft deep gorge at Shailkund in Sangaldan around noon. The deceased was identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed of Kulgam.
