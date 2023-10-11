Stringent rules, steep fines to check breach of guidelines at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has decided to enforce stringent fines in an attempt to maintain the newly developed convention centre—Bharat Mandapam. According to officials, authorities are seeking to apply the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act to ensure the upkeep of the centre. The booking policy order issued by ITPO said that the event organisers would be held liable for violations or misconduct by their staff, vendors or guests. (AP)

The booking policy order issued by ITPO said that the event organisers would be held liable for violations or misconduct by their staff, vendors or guests. The green area near the convention center cannot be used, while smoking and drinking alcohol will remain prohibited, said the order, adding that organisers cannot use any open fire, inflammable materials or smoke effects within the premises.

“Chewing paan, beetel leaves or tobacco is not allowed inside the ITPO premises. Any incident of spitting by the event organisers or its vendors and agencies will attract a fine of ₹1,00,000 per incident. The organiser will also be liable to action under the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act,” the order said.

Similarly, the policy also bars users from carrying out any nailing on the stage, podium, dais, partition, etc., or pasting of posters or decorative material. Activities such as drilling of wood and welding are barred and the use of grass, sawdust, finely cut petals, etc., is not allowed as they interfere with the electronic equipment. Each of these violations will invite a fine of ₹5 lakh.

ITPO has also prohibited outside food or eatables inside the convention centre while the catering is permitted through authorised vendor—ITC Limited. Following a tendering process, ITPO allotted the centre’s catering service to ITC and the facility management to Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, a global real estate service provider firm.

