Strong tremors felt in Delhi after Nepal quake, NDMA reports no damage

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday after an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Nepal around 2.28pm. However, no damage to any property or loss of life has been reported, officials said.

JL Gautam from the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km below the earth’s surface, and its impact was felt across large parts of north and northwest India. “The earthquake struck at 2.28pm at a depth of 10km. The epicentre was 29.41N and 81.68E, which is roughly the southwest part of Nepal,” he said.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official told HT that no calls regarding any damage were reported at the emergency operation centre helplines (1070,1077), however, routine checks were carried out by their teams across the Capital.

“Teams inspected structures and buildings across the city, but no damage was reported due to the earthquake. No calls were received on the helpline either and we also checked with the police whether any police station received any call regarding damage to property,” the official said.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. Hope you all are safe.”

People also took to social media soon after the jolts were felt. “Very strong tremors in Delhi (sic)” tweeted a resident, Rahul Pandey.

Others said the duration of the earthquake was terrifying. “It was a pretty strong earthquake in Delhi NCR. Our flat shook for about 20 - 25 seconds (sic)” tweeted another resident, Chahat Sharma.

The Bureau of Indian Standards has classified the entire country into four seismic groups – ranging from zone II (low intensity) to zone V (very severe). Large parts of NCR including Delhi and Haryana fall in zone IV (severe), making them particularly prone to earthquakes. Nepal, meanwhile, falls in zone V.

Delhi-NCR has already felt tremors from four earthquakes since the start of November, two of which originated in NCR itself. The most prominent was on November 9, 2022, when a 6.3 earthquake struck Nepal. Days later, on November 12, another earthquake, this time measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale, struck Nepal and tremors were again felt in NCR. On November 29, a low-intensity 2.5km earthquake struck Delhi, with its epicentre 8km west of New Delhi. On January 1, 2023, a 3.8km earthquake struck Jhajjar in Haryana, and tremors were felt in Delhi.

