Stubble fires count likely to hit 4,000 by month-end: Experts

Between September 1 and October 13 this year, over 1,160 instances of stubble fires were reported just from Punjab, showed an analysis by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

Experts from CEEW said that while the stubble burning season in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana have had a slow start this year, the daily fire count is likely to reach around 3,000-4,000 by late October and early November, which is considered to be the peak time for stubble fires.

“Since October 7, Delhi’s PM 2.5 (particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) concentration has started showing an increasing trend with the daily average PM 2.5 levels exceeding the permissible limit of 60 microgram per metre cube (µg/m3)... The daily fire counts in Punjab and Haryana combined are less than 250 at the moment. We are already in mid-October, only a week away from the peak stubble burning window from late October to early November, when the count is expected to go up to 3,000-4,000 fires a day,” said L.S. Kurinji, programme associate, CEEW.

She added, “In the coming weeks, with changes in meteorological conditions, emissions from local and regional sources will only cause deterioration in air quality. Therefore, the Delhi government should use the air quality forecast and the Decision Support System developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) to target prominent sources of pollution and roll out the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures in advance to prevent severe air quality conditions in the city.”

Officials in Punjab too said stubble burning has picked up pace in the border belt of Majha, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts, where the harvest of paddy is on in full swing.

On October 13, a total of 132 events were captured by the satellite in Punjab. On the same day in 2019, 117 active fire events were captured, while there were 240 active fire events in the state in 2020.

While Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) secretary said they have begun imposing fines of violators, officials from the pollution body, on the condition of anonymity, said they are wary of taking action against farmers who have been protesting against the three controversial farm laws across Punjab and at Delhi’s borders.

PPCB secretary Krunesh Garg said, “The PPCB has started the process to identify farms where stubble burning has been identified by satellite and fines have been imposed.”

“We don’t expect the number of fire incidents to come down. It’s now an annual phenomenon, as in-situ utilisation of paddy straw is expensive and there are only few takers for paddy straw bales for ex-situ management. Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the new farm laws, no officials dare to act against farmers. Officials are at the receiving end both from farmers and the government,” said a senior PPCB official, requesting anonymity.

PPCB experts said that the maximum number of fire incidents are expected from the last week of October till Diwali. The Punjab government has so far appointed 8,000 nodal officers in Punjab to check stubble burning.

“There is no viable solution for the management of paddy straw. If the government wants farmers to adopt in-situ or ex-situ management of paddy straw, it must pay ₹200 as incentive per quintal of paddy,” said Thakur Mann, a farmer of Patiala. He said that farmer unions will oppose any punitive move by the government.

Meanwhile, data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) also showed that instances of stubble fires started picking up after October 9. Currently, districts such as Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab are reporting nearly 245 stubble fires each every day.

In its latest analysis of the stubble burning situation in Punjab, the CEEW found that despite efforts at crop diversification, paddy continued to dominate the state’s kharif crop -- sown in early summer to be harvested in autumn or at the beginning of winter.

“The late-maturing PUSA-44 variety, infamous for its high straw load, is the dominant variety in districts with high burning,” the analysis highlighted.

The analysis showed that non-Basmati paddy varieties remained the dominant kharif crop in Punjab.

In 2021, 25.81 lakh hectares was under non-basmati plantation, 4.85 lakh hectares under basmati plantation, 3.04 lakh hectares under cotton and 1.26 lakh hectares under maize plantation.

Other reasons for the high stubble fires listed by CEEW were the “decrease in the popularity of happy seeders because of introductions like super seeders and limited popularity of rental and custom machine hiring model due to delays and inefficient logistics management.”

