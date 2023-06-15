Fire at coaching centre in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar; ropes used for rescue

Students used ropes to get out of a coaching institute after it caught fire in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, the Delhi fire service said and added that no injuries have been reported so far.

Delhi fire service director Atul Garg said that 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service. (ANI)

Delhi fire service director Atul Garg said that they were informed about the fire at 12.27pm and that 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service. A video shared by the fire department showed the students coming out of a multi-storey building housing the coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of coaching for civil services exams.

Officials said that the fire-fighting operation was underway and that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

