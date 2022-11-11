'Conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar ‘ready for polygraph test’, asks Kejriwal to join him

In a fresh letter to Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena, jailed 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday gave his consent for a polygraph test to attest his claims of corruption and also demanded that the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, take the test. “Kejriwal Ji, instead of crying foul… have the courage and guts to agree for the polygraph test,” the conman wrote in the letter, released by his lawyer.

Chandrashekhar suggested that the polygraph tests of Kejriwal, Jain and himself be conducted face-to-face and the entire process be live telecast “so that the whole country can watch the pandora box of the reality of Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Jain enfold [sic] in open".

“Don't divert the issue, like how you and Mr. Jain used to tell me and laugh in good times that attack is the best form of defence…people are not foolish to believe your drama anymore,” Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection to an alleged multi-crore fraud case, added.

He also appealed to the media to refrain from terming him a “conman”, citing he was yet to be convicted in the fraud cases against him.

Over the recent weeks, he released several letters accusing Jain of extorting ₹10 crore from him. He also accused Kejriwal of “seeking ₹50 crore for a nomination to the Rajya Sabha”, and alleged that former DG Sandeep Goel and the jail administration were also involved.

On Thursday, Chandrashekhar wrote to Saxena reiterating that he was receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against the AAP leaders. He also sought his transfer to a jail outside the city.

