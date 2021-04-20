Summer vacations advanced, Delhi schools shut from today till June 9

The Delhi government on Monday ordered all public and private schools in the national capital to begin their summer vacation three weeks earlier than planned, given the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. Accordingly all schools will shut for summer from April 20 to June 9. Also, this is the first time that the government has called for “strict compliance” of its order by both government-aided and private schools, a direction that has not gone down well with private schools.

The order came on a day when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long curfew in Delhi to tackle the spread of Covid-19. “Summer vacations during the academic session (2021-22) were to be observed from 11.05.2021 (Tuesday) to 30.6.2021 (Wednesday). Now in view of the ongoing pandemic conditions, the summer vacation during the academic session are hereby rescheduled and will be observed from 20.04.2021 (Tuesday) to 09.06.2021 (Wednesday),” additional director education (school) Rita Sharma said in a circular.

Heads of schools have been asked to share the information among all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, students, and non-teaching staff through the school management committee (SMC) members, mass texting, phone calls, and by other means. During the break, schools will be allowed to call in vacation staff as per the work requirement.

Several private schools, however, said the reschedule would disrupt the teaching-learning momentum.

Terming the order “wrong”, SK Bhattacharya, president of Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Schools, said, “The existing rules suggest that the education department cannot decide on fixing the dates of summer vacation of private schools and the schools have the liberty to do that. We will have a discussion among ourselves on whether we will accept the notification or challenge it.”

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said, “Private schools have had the autonomy to declare vacations as per their schedule. Earlier, the department issued guidelines and advisories but this order calls for strict compliance. We are waiting for some clarity to decide on the online classes on Tuesday.”

An education department official, requesting anonymity, said private schools can continue online classes as long as “children are not called to the premises”.

“Announcing summer vacations in all schools comes under the power of the directorate of education, which it has exercised. What usually happens during summer vacations -- activities or extra classes -- may still be done provided children are not called in physically to the school,” the official said.

“All centrally conducted online and semi-online teaching learning activities for classes KG to 9 will also remain suspended during the period [for government and government-aided schools],” the department added. However, teachers will continue to be in touch with students.