SC grants interim bail to ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds till July 11

The Supreme Court on Friday gave ex-Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain - in Tihar Jail since May last year on money laundering charges - interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds. Jain has been given bail till July 11 and has been warned against influencing witnesses, tampering evidence or leaving Delhi within that period. The court will hear this matter next on July 10, when the Aam Aadmi Party leader's latest medical reports will be submitted.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (File)(HT_PRINT)

Jain was hospitalised and put on oxygen support on Thursday after he collapsed inside a washroom in Tihar Jail. He was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.