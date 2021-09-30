Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Supreme Court seeks TTD response over ‘irregularities’ in ceremonies
delhi news

Supreme Court seeks TTD response over ‘irregularities’ in ceremonies

The Supreme Court bench said that the apex court may not be able to interfere in the manner, in which puja is conducted or the number of people who conduct it in Tirumala.
By Agencies, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Supreme Court bench noted that the issue may not be a matter of legal right but expects that all rituals will be conducted according to the traditions at Tirumala temple by the TTD. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) to respond to allegations of irregularities in the conduct of ‘sevas’ and rituals at the Tirupati temple.

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana while posting the matter for hearing on October 6 sought to know about the representation filed by the petitioner before the Devasthanam and asked the counsel of TTD to apprise it on what happened to the representation.

The Bench noted that the issue may not be a matter of legal right but expects that all rituals will be conducted according to the traditions.

“He is bringing to notice of you (TTD) and the court that there are some irregularities in the conduct of ceremonies and puja. It’s not about legal rights. I am a devotee of Balaji, also my brother and sister Judges,” said CJI.

“We are all devotees of Balaji and expect that all rituals will be conducted according to the traditions,” CJI Ramana added.

The bench said that the apex court may not be able to interfere in the manner, in which puja is conducted or the number of people who conduct it.

The Bench was hearing an appeal filed by one Srivari Daadaa challenging the order of Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had dismissed his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to TTD to rectify the method of performing rituals and ‘seva’ to Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at the Temple.

CJI Ramama also interacted with the petitioner in Telugu for a while.

The plea of Daadaa, a devotee of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, alleged irregularities in the conduct of ‘sevas’ and rituals at the Tirupathi Temple.

The High Court had dismissed his plea and said that the PIL was not maintainable since the procedure of conducting rituals is the exclusive domain of the Devasthanam and cannot be a matter of adjudication unless it impacts secular or civil rights of others. (ANI)

