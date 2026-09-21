‘Suspicious circumstances’:Surendra Koli’s brother seeks probe into death, files complaint

The brother of Surendra Koli on Sunday submitted a complaint at the Saptarishi police outpost in Haridwar on Sunday, seeking a high-level probe into his brother’s death, alleging that it occurred in suspicious circumstances.

Chandan Koli told police that the circumstances surrounding the death raised doubts about the possibility of suicide. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Surendra Koli, who spent nearly two decades behind bars before being acquitted of all 13 cases related to Nithari killings last year, was found dead at his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday.

While it is suspected that he died by suicide, police said the investigation is at an initial stage, and the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report.

Chandan Koli told police that the circumstances surrounding the death raised doubts about the possibility of suicide.

“On Saturday, when we saw the body, blood was flowing and blood stains were spotted on the mouth and nose. A rope was also tied around the neck. This does not seem to be a suicide case, so I demand a high-level probe in this regard so that due legal action can be taken against the one who committed such a crime,” Chandan told HT on Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Circle officer (city) Shishupal Singh Negi said the circumstances appeared prima facie to indicate suicide, while stressing that the investigation was ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Circle officer (city) Shishupal Singh Negi said the circumstances appeared prima facie to indicate suicide, while stressing that the investigation was ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | 12 death sentences, 13 acquittals later, Nithari’s Surendra Koli found dead in Haridwar: Timeline

“Initial probe is going on. The post-mortem report is awaited. Prima facie, the death appears to be a suicide case, but only after the post-mortem report can the exact reason be established,” he said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the Saptarishi area as part of the investigation. Footage from the area where Surendra Koli was found dead inside a tea stall is being checked to establish the sequence of events and determine what happened before his death.