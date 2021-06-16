‘Sushil called up gangster day after stadium brawl’, says Delhi Police

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar called up gangster Sandeep Kala, alias Kala Jathedi, on May 5 morning -- a day after a fight in which wrestler Sagar Dhankad died and his friend Sonu Mahal, Jathedi’s nephew, was injured -- to convey that he only wanted to threaten them. Kumar was allegedly involved in the May 4 brawl that took place inside the Chhatrasal stadium.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “We recovered Kumar’s phone from his accomplice Anirudh last week (June 10). Anirudh was the tenth person to be arrested in the case. During the probe, we learnt that Kumar called Jathedi and conveyed to him that he only meant to threaten Dhankad and Mahal.”

Jathedi is one of Delhi’s most wanted gangsters, and is allegedly operating from Dubai.

Delhi Police arrested Kumar in connection with the case on May 23. A video of the brawl that was widely shared on social media appeared to show Kumar and his associates beating up Dhankhad. However, Kumar who is currently lodged in Mandoli Jail under judicial custody, has denied his involvement in the incident.

Police are taking extra precautions for the safety of Kumar and have not shifted him to Tihar Jail, fearing retribution from several members of Kala Jathedi’s gang who are currently lodged there.

The police also shifted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a close aide of Jathedi, from Mandoli to Tihar jail, in view of the threat assessment to the former Olympic medallist.

On Wednesday, police arrested two more members of Jathedi’s gang in a separate case and sent them to Tihar jail.

Prison officials said Kumar, who was set to be transferred to Tihar, after 14-day quarantine at Mandoli jail complex, will stay there for now because of the probable threat to his life inside Tihar.

Currently, all new prisoners are kept in quarantine at Mandoli jail before being shifted to Tihar in view of the steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the central prison.

Sushil Kumar’s counsel, advocate Pradeep Rana, dismissed the police’s claims. “I have spoken to my client, who has confirmed that he has no connection with any gangster. He did not call anyone and was not in touch with anyone.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested another person in connection with the case. A 32-year-old man named, Subhash (identified only by his first name in police records) from his house in Kirari Suleman Nagar around 9pm on Tuesday.

Police said Subhash, who is a physical training teacher, and also a Judo coach, was present inside Chhatrasal stadium on May 4. He was allegedly part of the group that assaulted Dhankad and Mahal. So far, 11 persons have been arrested in the case.