Suspended rape accused official Premoday Khakha’s kids get anticipatory bail

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to the son and daughter of suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, who was arrested last year for repeatedly raping a teenage girl in his care between 2020 and 2021. Harsh and Prateeksha, Khakha’s children, are accused of abetting the sexual abuse. Suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha. (Sourced)

A bench of justices CT Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal on Monday passed the anticipatory bail order after the Delhi Police informed it that Khakha’s children have joined the probe. “...the main offences are alleged against the father of the petitioners...these special leave petitions can be disposed of, directing the release of the petitioners on bail in the event of their arrest on furnishing a bond of ₹25,000 subject to the satisfaction of the investigating officer and subject to the conditions...”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Khaka and his wife, who allegedly administered the teenager abortion pills when she told her about the sexual abuse, were arrested in August last year.

The teenager told police she moved to Khakha’s house in Burari to overcome depression due to her father’s death. Khakha allegedly raped her first on October 31, 2020. He then raped her several times until January 21 when she got pregnant.

Khakha, who joined as a probationary welfare officer in 1998 and rose to one of the most powerful positions as an officer on special duty to the women and child development minister, allegedly molested the girl at the independent Amazing Grace Church in Burari whenever he saw her.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who appeared for Khakha’s children, told the court that the charges pertain to the father and that his clients have cooperated with the probe. The judges spoke to the teenager’s lawyer who produced a copy of her statement recorded before a magistrate.

The Delhi high court earlier dismissed the pleas of Khakha’s children on October 11, saying their interrogation was necessary. The Supreme Court later directed police against any coercive action against the two.