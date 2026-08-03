Tagore Garden: Defending Delhi’s post-Partition concrete fabric

Step out of Tagore Garden metro station and you get two names for the price of one: One signboard says Tagore Garden, while the one next to it says Tatarpur. The station, opened on the Blue Line in December 2005, sits exactly where a resettlement colony meets a village, and it has never bothered to pick a side.

Tagore Garden was built to house Punjabi refugees after 1947. The buildings tell you that immediately. (Courtesy: Anushka Jain)

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A gurdwara lends its name to the road outside. The 801 and the 810 buses idle a minute apart at the same stop, running routes that have outlasted several governments. A short walk east, Rajouri Garden’s City Square Mall rises over rooftops that have stayed the same height since the 1960s. Everyone calls the mall “Lifestyle.” Nobody calls the rooftops anything. That asymmetry — one thing named and admired, the other unnamed and ignored — is more or less the whole argument of this piece.

Tagore Garden was built to house Punjabi refugees after 1947. The 1951 Census put displaced persons at close to 28% of Delhi’s population, and west Delhi took the largest share of the rehousing. Rajouri Garden went up nearby. So did the Patel Nagars. The colony’s name, borrowed from Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore with no obvious connection to Punjab, was the government reaching for a bit of cultural credibility at a moment when it had almost none to spend on architecture.

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{{^usCountry}} The buildings tell you that immediately. The houses from the 1960s are flat roofed, plainly balconied, unornamented. Jaalis were cut to one standard pattern and used everywhere, because designing a new one for every house was a luxury nobody had. Staircases go straight up, not because anyone liked straight staircases, but because a spiral costs more and there was no money for taste. Walk the older lanes near Tatarpur and you can read this like a memo: shelter first, everything else later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The buildings tell you that immediately. The houses from the 1960s are flat roofed, plainly balconied, unornamented. Jaalis were cut to one standard pattern and used everywhere, because designing a new one for every house was a luxury nobody had. Staircases go straight up, not because anyone liked straight staircases, but because a spiral costs more and there was no money for taste. Walk the older lanes near Tatarpur and you can read this like a memo: shelter first, everything else later. {{/usCountry}}

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Later came anyway, on schedule, the way it always does. From the 1970s, families started adding rooms nobody had sanctioned. A terrace became a bedroom. A balcony crept a few feet past its legal line and nobody measured it. Tiles appeared on façades that had gone bare for a decade, because somebody’s neighbour got tiles first and looked good doing it. None of this was planned. All of it was recorded, in brick and paint, whether the Delhi Development Authority logged it or not.

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By the 1980s, these colonies had a second career as film sets, uncredited. A balcony with washing on the line. A landing too narrow for two people to pass without turning sideways. A scooter parked in whatever gap the ground floor left. Hindi cinema used west Delhi’s resettlement colonies as background because audiences recognised the look instantly. Nobody thought to call this architecture. It was just what a middle-class Delhi household looked like on screen, and off it.

Here is where it gets quietly alarming. New construction favours ceramic cladding and aluminium frames, both genuine upgrades, both fatal to the record underneath. Every façade that gets reclad erases the one specific, dateable fact it carried: this is what a house looked like when it was built for a family with almost nothing in a year when nothing else was on offer. A ceramic front installed in 2026 will tell you about 2026. It will tell you nothing about 1962. That information does not survive the renovation. It just goes in the skip with the old plaster.

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This is not nostalgia; this is an argument about evidence, the kind archives are made of, except that the archive here is the neighbourhood itself, and it is disappearing one contractor’s quote at a time. These houses are the only surviving document of how Delhi took in half a million displaced people almost overnight and, house by house, turned that emergency into an ordinary life. Every later addition, every extra room, every tile, only makes sense against the plain original underneath it. Strip out the originals and all that is left is the additions, floating free of whatever they were added to, a footnote with the main text torn out.

Anica Mann works on archaeology and contemporary art in Delhi. The views expressed are personal