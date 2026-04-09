New Delhi

On Wednesday, the tribunal highlighted gaps in the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) monitoring mechanism, such as records not being maintained and drivers not carrying necessary documentation. (Representative photo)

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The National Green Tribunal said on Wednesday that its earlier directive, ordering that only GPS-fitted tankers be used for commercial water supply, also applied to tankers carrying treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The NGT’s principal bench, comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad, issued the clarification after two intervenor applicants had moved the tribunal on the issue. The applicants contended that the NGT’s earlier directions should not apply to tankers transporting treated water, and sought protection from coercive action.

The initial directive in this regard was issued on March 28, 2025, to prevent illegal extraction of groundwater from unauthorised borewells and curb illegal commercial sale of groundwater. Then, the tribunal stated that only GPS-fitted tankers can be used for commercial water supply and also mandated strict action, including registration of FIRs, against those involved in illegal groundwater extraction.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, the tribunal highlighted gaps in the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) monitoring mechanism, such as records not being maintained and drivers not carrying necessary documentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, the tribunal highlighted gaps in the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) monitoring mechanism, such as records not being maintained and drivers not carrying necessary documentation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tribunal stated that the DJB will have to issue gate passes and transit passes for each driver and maintain proper records of the same, and will have to maintain chronological records of all tankers supplying treated water, including the names of the owner, driver, and number of tanker, and the quantity of treated water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribunal stated that the DJB will have to issue gate passes and transit passes for each driver and maintain proper records of the same, and will have to maintain chronological records of all tankers supplying treated water, including the names of the owner, driver, and number of tanker, and the quantity of treated water. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tanker drivers supplying treated water must also carry copies of documents regarding the same while transporting the water, along with the gate and transit passes issued by the DJB. These will have to be produced, if and when sought by police or other officials involved in checks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tanker drivers supplying treated water must also carry copies of documents regarding the same while transporting the water, along with the gate and transit passes issued by the DJB. These will have to be produced, if and when sought by police or other officials involved in checks. {{/usCountry}}

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The NGT stated that non-compliance may result in legal action under Section 26 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

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