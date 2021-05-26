Tauktae made this May the rainiest in Delhi in 13 years: IMD

The 144.8mm of rain that Delhi received so far this May, is the highest for the month in at least the past 13 years, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time Delhi saw more rain in May was in 2008 when it recorded 165mm of rain in the entire month.

Over 119mm of incessant rain, induced by the remnants of Cycolne Tauktae and a western disturbance, had lashed Delhi in the 24 hours beginning 8.30am Wednesday till 8.30am Thursday last week, breaking the capital’s all-time 24-hour rainfall record for the month of May.

“Two main events this month contributed towards that record rainfall. We received a substantial amount of rain on account of Cyclone Tauktae in one day. Subsequently, there was another spell of rain on account of a western disturbance,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

Srivastava said while the city had received rain on account of a number of western disturbances this month, rainfall in the aftermath of the cyclone was primarily the major contributor towards the monthly rainfall quota.

“We also saw rain on account of western disturbances but the major share of rainfall was contributed by the moderate rainfall we received in the aftermath of the cyclone. This was followed by another spell of rain. Prior to that, the highest single-day rain record in May was in 2008,” said Srivastava.

He said since no further rain is predicted in the coming week, the recorded rainfall could be considered as the reading for the month.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose readings are taken as representative of the whole city, had recorded 21.1mm of rain in May last year. The recorded rainfall for the month of May stood at 26.9mm in 2019 and 24.2mm in 2018. In the years preceding that, rainfall received stood at 40.5mm in 2017, 24.3mm in 2016, 3.1mm in 2015, and 100.2mm in 2014, as per the IMD data.

Srivastava said unlike the past few years, the Capital had not recorded any heatwave days this May so far. Meteorologists declare a heatwave when the maximum temperature for a location in the plains crosses 40 degrees Celsius. In the hills, the threshold temperature is 30 degrees Celsius. Also, when the departure in the maximum day temperature is 4.5 degrees to 6.5 degrees above normal, a heatwave is declared.

“The temperature is not expected to cross 44 degrees Celsius. Unless that happens, there will be no heatwave. As many as five western disturbances, along with the impact of the cyclone, have kept away heatwave conditions so far,” said Srivastava.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 23 degrees Celsius, two degrees more than the previous day’s 21.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 39.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than Monday’s reading of 36 degrees. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature will hover around 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to stay at 24 degrees Celsius. Clear skies will prevail on Wednesday.