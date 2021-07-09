Taxi runs into vegetable vendors at Daryaganj, one dead

A 55-year-old man was killed, and another person seriously injured after a taxi, which was reportedly speeding, hit and dragged them along the road for nearly 30 metres in central Delhi’s Daryaganj in the early hours of Thursday. Residents of the area caught the taxi driver at the spot and handed him to the police, who arrested and booked him for rash and negligent driving causing death and injuries.

A medical examination confirmed that the driver was not drunk when the incident took place, the officer added.

The dead man was identified as Kallu, a resident of Seemapuri in northeast Delhi, and the injured man as 68-year-old Kanta Bhai, who lives with his family in Jahangirpuri. Both sold vegetables on the pavement outside the Daryaganj vegetable market for several years, a police officer aware of the matter said.

The two men were arranging vegetables along the footpath around 3.45am on Thursday when the vehicle, which came from the Delhi Gate side, hit them.

“The driver, Sachin, (25) told us that he was looking at the map on his mobile phone which was on his lap while he drove. He said that because he was distracted, he did not see the men and hit them with his vehicle. Three passengers were seated in the cab when the incident took place,” said the police officer, who asked not to be named.

Kallu was taken to the nearby Lok Nayak hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Kanta Bhai was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for better treatment.