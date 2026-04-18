Teams deployed to crack down on child marriages

New Delhi: The Delhi government has stepped up preventive measures against possible child marriages ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday, following an advisory from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), officials said on Friday.

According to officials, teams will be physically inspecting vulnerable areas on April 19 and report any suspected child marriages (Photo for representation)

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According to officials, districts have been alerted to the possibility of a significant number of child marriages being solemnised on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, which is considered auspicious in several parts of the country.

“The NCPCR had issued an advisory to all states and union territories. An advisory has been issued to all the districts,” said an official.

To curb any such violations, inspection teams comprising tehsildars and patwaris have been deputed in sub-divisions across the 13 revenue districts.

According to officials, teams will be physically inspecting vulnerable areas on April 19 and report any suspected child marriages so that action can be taken under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, in coordination with local police stations.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also urged police to circulate the advisory among resident welfare associations, market bodies, temples, gurudwaras, churches, mosques, tent providers, printing presses, marriage hall managers, religious leaders solemnising marriages and anganwadi workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also urged police to circulate the advisory among resident welfare associations, market bodies, temples, gurudwaras, churches, mosques, tent providers, printing presses, marriage hall managers, religious leaders solemnising marriages and anganwadi workers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Child Welfare Committee, child development officials and NGOs operating in the districts have also been asked to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent child marriages during the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Child Welfare Committee, child development officials and NGOs operating in the districts have also been asked to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent child marriages during the festival. {{/usCountry}}

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