Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Temperature hits season’s low, air improves to ‘poor’
delhi news

Temperature hits season’s low, air improves to ‘poor’

The minimum temperature in the capital on Saturday fell to the lowest of the season so far, dipping to 8
HT Image
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The minimum temperature in the capital on Saturday fell to the lowest of the season so far, dipping to 8.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, even as stronger winds helped air quality to improve somewhat.

The day’s minimum (8.3°C) and maximum temperature (26.7°C) were each a degree below the season’s normal levels, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 7-8°C for at least the next two days, a government forecaster said. “Delhi on Saturday recorded the lowest minimum temperature for the season, and the temperatures will not fluctuate much in the coming two or three days,” the official said.

Stronger winds on Saturday brought down pollution marginally, with the air quality index (AQI) improving from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed. Poor air quality leads to breathing discomfort to most people.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI at 4pm on Saturday was 281, down from 314 on Friday, the pollution watchdog said in its daily bulletin.

RELATED STORIES

Winds will stay relatively strong on Sunday as well, helping keep the city’s AQI in the same range, forecasters said. Winds are likely to calm down from November 14, and air pollution may spike once again, they warned.

“Air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ range on Sunday as well because of relatively higher wind speeds. The winds on Saturday reached around 10kmph from the northwest direction. On Sunday, the winds are likely to be around 8-10kmph and will be favourable for the dispersion of pollutants,” said VK Soni, head of the weather office’s environment and research centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP