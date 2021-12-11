Temperature hits season’s low, air improves to ‘poor’

The minimum temperature in the capital on Saturday fell to the lowest of the season so far, dipping to 8.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, even as stronger winds helped air quality to improve somewhat.

The day’s minimum (8.3°C) and maximum temperature (26.7°C) were each a degree below the season’s normal levels, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 7-8°C for at least the next two days, a government forecaster said. “Delhi on Saturday recorded the lowest minimum temperature for the season, and the temperatures will not fluctuate much in the coming two or three days,” the official said.

Stronger winds on Saturday brought down pollution marginally, with the air quality index (AQI) improving from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’, data from Central Pollution Control Board showed. Poor air quality leads to breathing discomfort to most people.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI at 4pm on Saturday was 281, down from 314 on Friday, the pollution watchdog said in its daily bulletin.

Winds will stay relatively strong on Sunday as well, helping keep the city’s AQI in the same range, forecasters said. Winds are likely to calm down from November 14, and air pollution may spike once again, they warned.

“Air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ range on Sunday as well because of relatively higher wind speeds. The winds on Saturday reached around 10kmph from the northwest direction. On Sunday, the winds are likely to be around 8-10kmph and will be favourable for the dispersion of pollutants,” said VK Soni, head of the weather office’s environment and research centre.