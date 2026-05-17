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Tenant arrested for staging his shooting to frame owner in Delhi

Tenant arrested for staging his shooting to frame owner in Delhi

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A tenant who allegedly staged an attempt on his own life to implicate a property owner in a bid to extort money and delay eviction has been arrested along with his two associates in north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

A tenant who allegedly staged an attempt on his own life to implicate a property owner in a bid to extort money and delay eviction has been arrested

The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar , allegedly conspired with his aides to shoot him in the thigh and portray the incident as an attack by unknown assailants, they said.

According to police, the incident was reported on May 10 when Kumar informed police that an unidentified person entered his rented accommodation in Kucha Bulaki in Chandni Chowk and fired at him.

Police said Kumar claimed that two to three rounds were fired and one bullet grazed through his right thigh.

"He was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital by his son for treatment. A case was registered at Kotwali police station after the crime team inspected the spot and recovered blood stains and two empty cartridges," a senior police officer said.

 
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