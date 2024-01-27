 Terror financing: ED files chargesheet against Hizbul terrorists in Kashmir | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Terror financing: ED files chargesheet against Hizbul terrorists in Kashmir

Terror financing: ED files chargesheet against Hizbul terrorists in Kashmir

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jan 28, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The ED case of money laundering stems from a July 2015 Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kulgam district) first-information report (FIR) against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Kambay, Mohd Iqbal Khan, Mohd Abbas Sheikh and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has filed a money laundering chargesheet in connection with a terror financing case in Kashmir and has named some Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the complaint.

Abbas Sheikh and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh were killed in an encounter with security forces (iStock )

The chargesheet was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Srinagar on January 25, the federal agency said in a statement.The accused named in it include Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Kambay and Mohammed Iqbal Khan, it said.The court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet and issued notice to the accused for initiation of trial, the statement said.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a July 2015 Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kulgam district) first-information report (FIR) against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Kambay, Mohd Iqbal Khan, Mohd Abbas Sheikh and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh.

The FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Abbas Sheikh and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh were killed in an encounter with security forces.

The accused were “raising funds for terrorist activities in the Valley on the directions of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, and thus, generated huge proceeds of crime”.A part of the proceeds of crime generated by the accused were found in the form of 33 gold coins and 17.5 lakh cash, which was to be used in terrorist activities, it said.

