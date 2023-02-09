Terrorists behind Rajouri attack hiding in the area: Police advisory

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an advisory in Rajouri district against the possible presence of two terrorists who killed seven civilians last month, and also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for anyone providing information about them.

In an audio advisory released late on Tuesday night, police cautioned local residents of another possible attack and also warned of strict action against those found assisting the terrorists in any manner.

Seven people were killed and 14 were injured after the terrorists opened fire at civilians in Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1 before fleeing from the spot. While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing, two children were killed after an improvised explosive device left by the attackers exploded on the following day.

On January 13, Union home minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with officials in Jammu over the security situation in the Union territory and said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the twin Rajouri attacks.

In its advisory on Tuesday, police said: “On January 1, at least seven innocent and unarmed people were killed by the terrorists in Dhangri village of Rajouri district. They are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri and can carry out another attack.”

It added: “Some people are facilitating them with food and shelter besides sharing movement of police and paramilitary forces with them. Such people are under our scanner and strict action under law will soon be taken against them.”

Police also said that “those providing information on attackers will get a reward of ₹10 lakh and his name will be kept secret.” “Help police in wiping out terrorism,” police said.

Asking the people to remain cautious, police said: “Peace is a prerequisite for development and people should cooperate with police in maintaining peace in all possible ways.”

The police’s advisory came two days after Dhangri residents expressed concerns over the “failure” of security agencies in tracing the terrorists behind the attacks in the village. The villagers threatened to go on a hunger strike if the security agencies did not eliminate the terrorists within the next 15 days.

On the police advisory, Dhangri sarpanch Dheeraj Kumar Sharma said: “The audio advisory has created more fear among the villagers because police themselves are telling us that the terrorists are hiding in the hills. What are their intelligence agencies doing? It is the duty of the security forces to eliminate these terrorists.”

Another villager Rakesh Kumar said: “It’s been over a month now and security forces have not been able to gun down the perpetrators of the Dhangri attacks. We lost seven innocent people and this police is telling us to stay alert.”

Police and security forces are conducting operations in Rajouri to track the attackers. Over 120 operations have been conducted in the last five weeks, according to officials aware of the development.