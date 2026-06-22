The sealed houses of Delhi

Everywhere you look in Delhi, a house is coming down. Not derelict ones. Houses that were lived in last month. This is not an accident of the market. In 2011, the Delhi government issued a directive requiring all new residential construction to be built on stilts. The regulation was framed around parking and flood management. What it quietly authorised was the comprehensive demolition of the existing residential fabric of the city and its replacement with a new private building programme. This piece isn’t about a single house, but every house being built today and the dark reality of why the house is more extractive than supportive of the city.

Older houses reflected the conditions of their streets and were a signature for how Delhi’s residents understood the city.

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The houses of Delhi have always reflected the conditions of their streets. The Mughal haveli was built around a courtyard that created its own microclimate. The colonial bungalow placed a verandah between the sun and the living room. The modernist houses of the 1950s and 60s used concrete jaalis, stone, and careful orientation to participate in their environment rather than walling it out. The joint family houses of Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar and Lajpat Nagar were dense but permeable. Each typology was a structural signature for how Delhi’s residents understood the city they were living in.

The houses today are designed to exclude the city, as if declaring that the outside is not worth engaging with. The street is a hazard. The air is a contaminant. The naala is a source of stench. The pavement is impassable. The noise is unbearable. The only rational response is to build a sealed, climate-controlled enclosure and leave it by car. This declaration is simply the most expensive and irreversible way to respond to it.

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{{^usCountry}} To understand why the Delhi house is built like a fortress against the city, one must understand the kind of land Delhi was built on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To understand why the Delhi house is built like a fortress against the city, one must understand the kind of land Delhi was built on. {{/usCountry}}

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TREES: The Aravallis, at 1,500 million years old among the oldest mountain ranges on earth, pushed into Delhi from the southwest as the Ridge – a 35km spine of quartzite, scrub forest, grassland and seasonal rivulet. The Ridge was the city’s windbreak against the hot desert air from Rajasthan. It was the primary recharge zone for Delhi’s groundwater. The old growth trees of what became New Delhi – jamuns, peepal, neem, arjun, and Aravalli natives like dhau and dhak – created a canopy dense enough that colonial planners built their entire garden city concept around it.

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WATER: Delhi has 1,045 recorded water bodies. Their ownership is divided across 16 government agencies. Sixteen agencies sharing ownership of 1,045 water bodies is not a management system. It is a system for distributing non-accountability across enough desks that no single agency ever has to answer for the whole. The Yamuna carries the sum of this failure. Delhi accounts for 2% of the river’s total length, but contributes between nearly 80% of its total pollution load. Delhi generates 3,600 million litres of sewage daily. As of 2025, 14 of Delhi’s 37 sewage treatment plants are non-compliant with discharge standards.

SMELL: The naalas that cut through residential areas are the daily, physical experience of this failure. They run black. In summer, they produce a compound of sewage and decomposition that makes the streets beside them impassable. They are not an informal infrastructure problem. They are the formal drainage network of a planned capital city, carrying raw sewage because the treatment system was never built to the scale the city required.

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WALKING: The footpath in Delhi is not infrastructure. It is a legal designation applied to a strip of ground that in practice serves as a parking surface, an electrical box housing, a vendor platform, a construction material depot, and occasionally, briefly, a walking surface. The consequence is a city that cannot walk. And a city that cannot walk drives. The Delhi Metro, despite its scale and reach, does not resolve the first and last mile problem for the majority of trips.

NOISE: The CPCB’s National Ambient Noise Monitoring Network recorded an 85-decibel street in Delhi. Sustained exposure above 65 decibels is associated with cardiovascular stress, sleep disruption and cognitive impairment. A city that cannot be walked is a city that cannot reduce its own pollution, because the car is simultaneously the cause of the pollution and the only viable escape from it.

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A city with a stripped canopy and dead water bodies runs hotter. A city that forces car dependency raises its own pollution. A city where the street smells, sounds, and feels hostile produces residents who want nothing more than to get back inside and close the door. And so, the house closes its doors. And then a marble palace arrives.

These houses are incubators. They sustain life through systems: the air conditioning that replaces the breeze, the RO water that replaces the well, the generator that replaces reliable supply, the high compound wall that replaces the naala-side trees. They are complete environments precisely because the city around them is not. This is the newest chapter in the anthology of Delhi’s houses – a chapter that records in its sealed facades and fancy lighting not ambition or aspiration, but the abdication of the street.

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The older houses – the haveli, the bungalow, the modernist home, the joint family building—were built on the opposite premise: that the city and the house were continuous entities. As we move forward in time, it is clear that the city has not maintained its own ground. Until it does, every house built within it will be forced to answer the same question the marble palace answers: how much can a building extract from its surroundings to compensate for what the city no longer provides.