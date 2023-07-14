Delhi flood: Yamuna meets walls of Salimgarh Fort, again

The Yamuna once flowed close beneath the Red Fort’s eastern wall. As the city developed and newer constructions sprung up, the river changed its course, and vehicular traffic made way for the stream that once flowed.

A view of the flooded road near Salimgarh Fort after a rise in the level of Yamuna river, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, water from the Yamuna flowed once again near the Mughal-era fort. As the water in the river touched an all-time high level, the section of the Ring Road between Red Fort and Salimgarh Fort was inundated with knee-deep water. The stretch was barricaded by police and even pedestrian movement was strictly prohibited even as various mediapersons made a beeline to for the iconic stretch.

The visuals from Thursday reminded many residents of the past, as they drew parallels with archival images of the two forts. While the construction of the Red Fort was initiated in 1648 during Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s reign, Salimgarh was constructed much earlier in 1546 AD by Salim Shah. Later in 1622, Jehangir built a bridge in front of the south gate of Salimgarh. Perched upon an elevated area, the bridge connected the fort with land on the opposite end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maulvi Zafar Hasan, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) archaeologist who prepared the first list of monuments worthy of conservation in 1916, in his listing said that the bridge was removed to make way for the new railway bridge.

Historian Swapna Liddle, who has authored a book on Chandni Chowk, said that the bridge served as a link from Salimgarh. “Salimgarh was like an island. The bridge connected it to the mainland. Since the Salimgarh fort was built much earlier and Red Fort came later, the bridge may have witnessed more changes later. The Yamuna used to flow adjacent to the Red Fort and with roads being constructed over the flood plain, the water is trying to make its way down,” said Liddle, adding that the stretch had seen floods earlier as well including in 1988.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}