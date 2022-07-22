'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP hits back after L-G's order into Delhi govt's excise policy

After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBI probe was recommended on Delhi chief secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said officials told news agency PTI.

Hitting back, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, at a press conference, said, "CM Kejriwal's growing reputation across the country, even in Panchayat elections, has threatened the Centre. We had been saying, especially after the AAP's Punjab election win, that the central government is scared of us. Several enquiries will be launched in days to come."

Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We had been saying the 2016 situation would return, enquiries by CBI, income tax and ED would be launched to stop us. They are trying all means to hinder our work. They had been after Manish Sisodia after our health minister, Bharadwaj said.

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented from November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations.

The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged a complaint with the L-G as well as central agencies for a probe into it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON