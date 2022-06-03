Thief with 'Spider-Man' moves rob Delhi house full of people

A man in New Delhi seems to have taken inspiration from Marvel comics superhero 'Spider-Man' but for all the wrong reasons – to rob houses. Footages from a security camera in Delhi's northeast district showed the thief decamping with valuables from a house that he swished into a house in 'Spider-Man' style.

In the CCTV footage from the intervening night of May 31 and June 1, the burglar can be seen climbing atop a car parked outside the house and then dangling from electricity wires to climb into the house. The thief reportedly committed the crime when there were seven to eight people present in the house.

The house owner said that the man escaped after his mother heard a commotion in the middle of the night.

He was seen escaping through the gate. A gold chain, a ring and a mobile phone were reported stolen from the house.

Surendar Singh, the owner of the house located in the Khajuri Khas area, said that the thief was seen outside his house at around 2.17am.

"He was in the house for half an hour. There were seven to eight people in the home. My almirah was unlocked and he took from it a gold chain, a ring and a mobile. My mother woke up around that time and she called other people in the house. Hearing this, the thief escaped. We informed the police about the incident," he told ANI.

An FIR has also been registered based on the complaint of the victim.

(With ANI inputs)

