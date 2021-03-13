Home / Cities / Delhi News / Third consecutive day of 400+ Covid cases in Delhi
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Delhi reported 419 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, the third consecutive day of logging over 400 new daily infections although it was lower than from Friday’s 431 positive cases, which was the highest single-day rise in over two months.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin. The positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 tests) of coronavirus cases in the city stood at 0.56%. A total number of 74,326 tests were conducted in the Capital in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones rose to 518 from Friday’s 488.

The national Capital started reporting over 400 new coronavirus cases from Thursday when it had registered 409. The last time Delhi reported cases above 400 was on January 3, when it had reported 424 coronavirus infections in 24 hours.

