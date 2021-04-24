‘This isn’t a wave, it’s a tsunami’: HC pulls up Delhi over Covid preparedness

Delhi High Court on Saturday came down hard on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its preparedness for the fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the city with hospitals running out of oxygen to treat or even admit patients.

The court cited a study on the Covid-19 wave by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi to the Delhi government and said, “It is not a wave but a tsunami. What are the number of beds, hospitals? How are we preparing? How are you preparing for mid-May? For some the immunity is weak, they will die. But the problem is when there are some who can fight are not being saved. We will have to reduce mortality.”

The remarks came while a bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli was hearing an urgent plea by the city’s Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on the shortage of oxygen. Several hospitals across Delhi are reporting similar challenges and as many as 20 Covid-19 patients died in Rohini’s Jaipur Golden Hospital.

The high court rebuked the Arvind Kejriwal led-Delhi government over its failure to procure oxygen and shortage of tankers and asked the nodal officers and authorities to speak with the suppliers. "It's not that you will just write and keep waiting. What is the nodal office doing? You had to speak to the suppliers in the last three days. You knew where the supply was coming from. Get in touch with the suppliers. We cannot help you at every moment," the bench told the Delhi government.

The high court bench told the Delhi government to address the communication gap between them and the oxygen suppliers. “There is a communication gap. There is a perception gap. You think that allocation has been made, so the work is done. The producers do not have the wherewithal. You should have put a system in place,” the court remarked.

During the hearing, the Centre stated, “We will have to be ready for the worst. Everyone is working. Invited tender of 50000 MT tonnes of oxygen to be imported. Other areas are being augmented.” On the issue of procurement of oxygen from suppliers, the Centre stressed that it is a clear message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah that if any supplier is found deviating oxygen supply, they will straight up land in jail.

Delhi is currently facing a dire situation in terms of oxygen needed for the treatment of seriously ill Covid-19 patients. Social media is flooded with SOS messages from both citizens as well as hospitals seeking supply of oxygen for patients at hospitals as well as those in home isolation.