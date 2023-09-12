Three arrested for 4 lakh robbery in south Delhi

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three men who allegedly robbed over ₹4 lakh from the manager of a gas agency in Hauz Khas in south Delhi last week, officers said.

Police said ₹ 1.61 lakh and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from the suspects. (Representational image)

They added that ₹1.61 lakh and two motorcycles used in the crime were recovered from them.

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Paras Kumar, 22, a resident of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, Karan Pal alias Mota, 23, and Arjun Singh, 22 — both residents of Mangolpuri in northwest Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that a call regarding a gunpoint robbery was received at around 2pm on September 4 at Hauz Khas police station. The caller — who police did not identify — said that he works as a manager at a private gas agency at Katwaria Sarai.

“The complainant was going to deposit around ₹4.2 lakh at a bank on his motorcycle. When he was taking a U-turn at Aurobindo Marg, three people suddenly appeared in front of him on a motorcycle and robbed his cash before fleeing,” the DCP said.

She added that police then analysed CCTV footage of the area. “It was later revealed that altogether five people were involved in the incident. The suspects were seen entering the Gulabi Bagh area on the CCTV footage. Accordingly, a raid was conducted atGulabi Bagh and three people were arrested. Around ₹1.61 lakh of the stolen cash and two motorcycles were recovered,” Chowdhary said, adding that efforts are on the arrest the remaining suspects and further investigation is on.

Officers said that the three have been booked on charges of robbery and attempt to murder at Hauz Khas police station.

