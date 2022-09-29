Three bootleggers held with 13,500 quarters of illicit liquor in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The crime branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for the possession of 270 cartons containing 13,500 quarter (180ml) bottles of illicit liquor from Kirti Nagar.

Special commissioner of police (crime branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that keeping in view the ongoing festival season, all sections of crime branch have been tasked to launch a concerted drive against bootleggers. “Their contacts are also being investigated so we can take effective action against the supply of illicit liquor. During this drive, we arrested three bootleggers identified as Sonu (27) of Delhi, Mahesh Sharma (29) of Alwar (Rajasthan) and Akash (26) of Bhiwani (Haryana) in two operations. They were caught red-handed while transporting 270 cartons of illicit liquor, containing 13,500 quarters of illicit liquor, from Haryana,” he said.

He said the western range team led by DCP Rohit Meena intercepted a Tata Yodha with a UP registration number plate near Kanjhawala Road. “A total of 170 cartons was recovered from the possession of Sonu in that operation, who disclosed that the illicit liquor was purchased from Sonipat (Haryana) and was to be supplied in Begampur, Sultan Puri, Mangol Puri and nearby area in Delhi. In another operation in the western range, a team led by DCP Vichitra Veer conducted a raid in Kirti Nagar industrial area, in which the two others were nabbed with 100 cartons of illicit countrymade liquor (for sale in Haryana only) in a Haryana registered tempo,” he said.

The special commissioner also said that while Sonu was previously involved in a case registered under the Excise Act in Vijay Vihar police station in 2020, Akash was on bail in another excise case registered at the Crime Branch police station.