Three critical after speeding Jaguar hits cab in Dhaula Kuan

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 02:42 PM IST

Southwest director general of police (DCP) Rohit Meena said they received a call about the accident following which a team of police reached the spot for investigation

New Delhi: Three people were critically injured after a speeding Jaguar car allegedly hit a cab in southwest Delhi earlier on Sunday morning, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the accident took place in Dhaula Kuan and a call was received at Delhi Cantt police station around 4.55am, adding that the car driver fled the spot and an operation has been launched to arrest him.

Southwest director general of police (DCP) Rohit Meena said they received a call about the accident following which a team of police reached the spot for investigation. 

The injured persons, which included the cab driver, were initially taken to nearby hospitals by the locals who were the first responders after the accident and they were later shifted to AIIMS. 

All are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Center, said Meena. 

The cab driver has been identified as Harjeet Singh. The cab was a white-coloured Swift Dzire with two passengers. The car was found completely damaged from the front, said police. 

DCP Meena said the Jaguar car belonged to a man from Saraswati Vihar area. “Legal action as per law is being taken. Teams sent to arrest the accused” said DCP Meena.

Eyewitnesses told the media that the cars collided head-on in Dhaula Kuan. Dheeraj Gupta, an eyewitness, said, “I was sleeping on the side of the road when I heard a loud ‘thud’ and woke up. I saw two cars coming from opposite directions and colliding with each other. One of the cars then hit the divider. The Jaguar had two persons, a boy and a girl. They suffered minor injuries. The cab had three persons, including the driver. They were all severely injured. We immediately called the police”.

Gupta said the car driver and the woman fled the spot after the incident.

