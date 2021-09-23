Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Three Delhi mayors announce sanitation campaign and drive against single-use plastic
delhi news

Three Delhi mayors announce sanitation campaign and drive against single-use plastic

Raja Iqbal Singh, the north corporation mayor, said that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will run a “garbage-free Delhi” campaign from October 7
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Plastic bottles segregated for recycling near Nand Nagri in Delhi. The three municipal corporations of Delhi have consistently fared poorly in the Swachh Bharat rankings by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. (PTI)

The three mayors of Delhi’s municipal corporations addressed a joint press conference on Thursday, announcing that a special campaign will be run to improve civic services in Delhi. Mukesh Suryan, the mayor of the south corporation, said that the joint campaign will focus on controlling vector-borne diseases, reducing single-use plastic, a “chalo school programme” to improve school enrolment levels, and improving sanitation services. Suryan claimed that the municipal corporations will be expediting the installation of fixed compactor stations at all dhalaos (garbage receptacle points). The drive against the single-use plastic will be carried out between September 25 and October 2, he added.

Suryan said that the civic body will also distribute 5,000 tablets to needy students of SDMC primary schools. He added that they will start a special programme “RWA Ki Baat Parshad Ke Sath” wherein RWAs can put their issues before the councillor.

Raja Iqbal Singh, the north corporation mayor, said that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will run a “garbage-free Delhi” campaign from October 7. Shyam Sunder Agarwal, the east corporation mayor, said that the civic body plans to add 37 garbage compactor stations in its jurisdiction area. Agrawal said that a target has been set to eliminate the legacy waste from the Ghazipur landfill site by the year 2024.

The three municipal corporations of Delhi have consistently fared poorly in the Swachh Bharat rankings by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AAP claims North MCD making false claim of tax cuts; BJP calls charge ‘baseless’

Prisoner stabs, injures warden in Delhi’s Tihar Jail

After repeated court raps, Delhi Police forms committee to monitor probe in Delhi riots cases

DDA sets December 2023 deadline to complete 36 km of walking, cycling tracks in Delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP