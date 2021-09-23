Three Delhi mayors announce sanitation campaign and drive against single-use plastic

The three mayors of Delhi’s municipal corporations addressed a joint press conference on Thursday, announcing that a special campaign will be run to improve civic services in Delhi. Mukesh Suryan, the mayor of the south corporation, said that the joint campaign will focus on controlling vector-borne diseases, reducing single-use plastic, a “chalo school programme” to improve school enrolment levels, and improving sanitation services. Suryan claimed that the municipal corporations will be expediting the installation of fixed compactor stations at all dhalaos (garbage receptacle points). The drive against the single-use plastic will be carried out between September 25 and October 2, he added.

Suryan said that the civic body will also distribute 5,000 tablets to needy students of SDMC primary schools. He added that they will start a special programme “RWA Ki Baat Parshad Ke Sath” wherein RWAs can put their issues before the councillor.

Raja Iqbal Singh, the north corporation mayor, said that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will run a “garbage-free Delhi” campaign from October 7. Shyam Sunder Agarwal, the east corporation mayor, said that the civic body plans to add 37 garbage compactor stations in its jurisdiction area. Agrawal said that a target has been set to eliminate the legacy waste from the Ghazipur landfill site by the year 2024.

The three municipal corporations of Delhi have consistently fared poorly in the Swachh Bharat rankings by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.