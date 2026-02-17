New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested three people who stole gold, silver ornaments and over ₹1 lakh cash from a passenger in a crowded DTC bus here, an official said on Tuesday. Three Gujarat natives held for robbing passenger inside crowded bus in Delhi

The theft was reported on February 5. The complainant, Vikas Kumar, said that while travelling to Jhandewalan, unknown persons cut open his bag and stole gold, silver ornaments, they said.

The accused were identified as Daiodiya Dipubhai , Abhishek , and a 34-year-old woman, all residents of Gujarat's Bhavnagar

"The investigation revealed that the accused lady sold two gold bangles to a jeweller, Dayal Poddar , a resident of the Mangolpuri area, where police recovered 14.250 grams of melted gold from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal said.

Police analysed multiple CCTV cameras, including footage from the DTC bus and the circulated the pictured of the suspects, he added.

During probe, it was revealed that four people, including two women, were involved in the theft, a senior police officer said.

Police received inputs about the presence of accused persons in the Mangolpuri area. So, on the intervening night of February 14 and 15, coordinated raids were conducted at two locations in Mangolpuri, resulting in the arrest of the three accused, the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that they are residents of Gujarat and had come to Delhi specifically to commit theft. They targeted crowded public transport, particularly DTC buses, taking advantage of the heavy rush. The also confessed to the February 5 crime, he said.

"They would strategically surround the victim in the crowd to restrict movement and create confusion. During this process, one member would discreetly cut open the victim's bag using a sharp object, while the others shielded the act to block the victim's view," the officer said.

After committing the theft, the accused would disperse at different bus stops to avoid suspicion and identification, police said, adding that the accused Daiodiya Dipubhai was found to be the mastermind of the gang.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other similar cases.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.