Three held for child pornography, says Delhi Commission for Women

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday said that Delhi Police informed the agency of the arrest of three persons in connection with child pornography content available on Twitter. Police, however, refused to comment on the arrests.

DCW, in a statement, said that Maliwal has written to the director of Central Bureau of Investigation seeking his intervention in the matter of availability of child porn and rape videos and photographs on the social media website.

The statement added senior officers of the Delhi Police informed them on Friday that they have set up eight expert teams to probe the matter, conducted raids across the country, and arrested three persons in connection with the matter till date.

The commission, which had earlier identified over 20 tweets showing videos and photos of women and children, has identified 14 more such tweets.

On September 20, Maliwal had summoned the policy head of Twitter India and Delhi Police Cyber Cell over tweets depicting child pornography and rape videos of women and children. Some of the Twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appeared to be running a racket wherein they sought money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children, she alleged.

In response, Twitter removed at least 20 tweets flagged by the commission from its website and Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections 67/67-A/67-B of the IT Act.