Three held for creating ruckus in riots-affected Jahangirpuri

Three men were arrested for allegedly “creating a ruckus, shouting and hurling abuse, and damaging vehicles” on Friday in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, an area that has been tense since communal clashes in April this year, the police said on Saturday.

The police, however, clarified that Friday night’s incidents did not have any communal angle, nor was anyone injured.

The arrested men were identified as Narender (24), Mohit (21), and Shankar (22), all residents of K Block in Jahangirpuri. “In all law and order situations having communal overtones, especially in the area of Jahangirpuri, strict legal action is taken,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

DCP Rangnani said that around 9 pm, the police received a call that some boys were wandering in K-block and damaging vehicles. A police team rushed there and on local enquiry found that some boys, most of them juveniles, were allegedly drunk, shouting and hurling abuses at each other. They were pulling down two-wheelers while passing by.

“The suspects were identified and three of them were arrested after they turned out to be adults. The juveniles involved in the ruckus are being counselled,” she said.